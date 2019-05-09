Universal Technical: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.

