Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $450,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period.

Good Times Restaurants expects full-year revenue in the range of $112 million to $114 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.25. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.

