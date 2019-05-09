Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Man pleads to vehicular homicide in 2017 crash

By Katy Barnitz / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 6:05pm
Updated: Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 6:15pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 20-year-old man charged in a 2017 deadly crash pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and other charges, according to court documents.

Domonic Rougemont

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Domonic Rougemont faces up to 21 years in prison. He was 18 at the time of the crash, which killed D’Markus Blea and critically injured another person. Blea’s first name is spelled Demarcus in some references.

According to court documents, officers attempted to stop a Jeep that had been stolen the night before. Rougemont, who was driving with five passengers, led police on an approximately 15-mile chase. Police said he ran multiple red lights before slamming into a sedan.

In addition to vehicular homicide, he pleaded guilty to great bodily injury by vehicle, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |