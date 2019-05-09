‘Thug life’ mom pleads guilty, but not to injuries that killed her baby

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A Santa Fe woman pleaded guilty to five charges of child abuse but is not taking responsibility for the November 2016 death of her 18-month-old son as part of a last-minute plea deal between prosecutors and her defense attorneys.

The case of Miranda Rabago, 29, gained international attention in 2017 when the Journal reported that after Rabago was arrested, investigators found photos of the boy on her cellphone that showed fake tattoos on his face and the words “thug life” written across his stomach.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

There were others photos in which the boy, Ares Baroz, who was known as “AB,” appeared to be asleep or unconscious on the floor.

Rabago was originally charged by a grand jury with two counts of abuse of a child, including a count of abuse resulting in death. The boy had a skull fracture and other injuries.

But prosecutors say she is no longer suspected of being responsible for the injuries that resulted in AB’s death. She’s now accused of knowing he was hurt and not tending to him.

Prosecuting attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis told district Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer in court Thursday that the parties had agreed to a stipulated amended indictment to which Rabago would plead guilty to five counts of child abuse — one count for each documented injury the boy sustained. Rabago, who had been on house arrest, was taken into custody after the hearing.

Carmack-Altweis referred questions about who is suspected of rendering the injuries that lead to the boy’s death to a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

“The Grand Jury did not find probable cause that she intentionally hurt AB,” spokesman James Hallinan said. “The trial theory was negligently permitted and her complacency in failing to protect. At arrest, police thought she killed the baby because defendant said she was the only one home. That is not how evidence played out. It would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

Carmack-Altweis said that under the agreement Rabago faces a maximum prison sentence 15 years. She said the two sides agreed that Rabago would serve a minimum of six years in prison and nine years of probation. District Attorney Marco Serna said his office will be seeking the maximum 15 years behind bars. Under the original charges, Rabago would have faced up to 21 years in prison.

Sentencing will take place this summer. Judge Marlowe Sommer said Rabago would first undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation.

According to police reports, Rabago took her young child to the hospital in Santa Fe on the evening of Nov. 21, 2016, after he became unresponsive. The boy was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The boy was found to have a skull fracture and had “black brain” from prior shaking. He also had several broken bones.