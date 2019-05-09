Paradise Hills Golf Club to host NM Open

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Paradise Hills Golf Club has signed on to be the title sponsor and host of the New Mexico Open, event organizers announced Thursday. The 2019 Paradise Hills New Mexico Open will take place Sept. 10-12.

“We are so excited about being a part of this event” said Gerome Espinoza, Paradise Hills Golf Club Director of Golf. “Paradise Hills is very proud to be hosting this great event and hopes to continue the rich tradition of New Mexico golf at its finest. The effort we’ve put in to making Paradise Hills a golf destination in Albuquerque over the past year has been a lot of hard work, but we’re excited to show off our facility to the public as the host of the New Mexico Open.”

A field of 156 is expected to play for a purse of more than $80,000, including $14,000 to the winner. Past winners have included Lee Trevino and Notah Begay III.

“We’re excited about our new partnership with Paradise Hills and appreciate their desire to be the host to the most important professional golf tournament in New Mexico,” said Dana Lehner, Sun Country PGA Executive Director and New Mexico Open Tournament Director. “This championship has long been the crown jewel in the New Mexico golf world and our friends at Paradise Hills will help us keep it as such while helping provide our participants with a high-quality state open experience.”

