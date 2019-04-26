USL names United’s Frater Player of the Month

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TAMPA, Fla. — New Mexico United forward Kevaughn Frater has been voted the USL Championship’s Player of the Month for April.

The Jamaican national has four goals for the first-year United (4-1-5), which leads the 18-team Western Conference with 17 points heading into Sunday’s game vs. the host El Paso Locomotives (3-2-3).

Frater had a hat trick in NMU’s 3-3 draw against fellow Western Conference leader the Portland Timbers 2 and is now tied for the team lead with seven goals alongside March player of the month Santi Moar.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

A former member of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Phoenix Rising FC, Frater received 45 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies’ Leo Fernandes finished second at 21 percent after recording a goal and four assists as the Rowdies went through the month of April undefeated.

Indy Eleven’s Dane Kelly finished third with 19 percent as he recorded four goals and one assist.