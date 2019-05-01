Delivery alert

FBI agents catch suspect in Navajo Nation slaying

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 7:43pm

Trudy Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities nabbed a woman accused of killing a relative during a fight last month and fleeing her Twin Lakes home with her children.

FBI officials said Trudy Martinez, 28, was arrested in Gallup on Thursday and her three daughters — who are 10, 9 and 5 — are safe with family.

She is charged with murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and crimes occurring in Indian County.

Martinez had been on the run since April 26, when agents say she gunned down a relative. Family members identified the victim as her 36-year-old sister-in-law.

According to court records, Navajo Nation police responded to the shooting at the home near Highway 491 in Twin Lakes and found Martinez’s sister-in-law shot. She died at a hospital.

Agents say the woman’s daughter told them the shooting sparked from a dispute over trash after Martinez got upset that nobody was helping her clean the yard.

