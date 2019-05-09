Garcia seeks ‘Oh snap’ moment at JW Fight Night 5

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Pro wrestling of yesteryear had fan-favorite “loser leaves town” matches.

Friday night at the Isleta Resort & Casino could be the opposite for local mixed martial artist Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia.

“He wins this, it will be the last time he fights in Albuquerque,” said longtime fight promoter Lenny Fresquez, referencing much bigger fighting opportunities outside of New Mexico would be up next for the 26-year-old fighter.

Garcia, an Albuquerque native who has an 8-3 professional record in the cage, headlines the 12-fight Fresquez JW Fight Night 5 card with a very real chance that an impressive showing will get him another call up to a multi-fight contract with one of the larger national MMA promotions, possibly even the UFC.

“I know that’s a possibility,” said Garcia, who formerly fought for the Bellator promotion. “But I can’t let that get in the way right now. It’s definitely a big motivator. It drives me, but I have to get this done this week before worrying about what’s after that.”

And there’s plenty to worry about for the Jackson-Wink trained fighter as he takes on Andrew “The Beast” Whitney (16-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in a 140-pound bout.

His opponent, like Garcia, is an MMA vet who trains at one of the best MMA gyms in the world, being mentored by some of the world’s most well-respected coaches (Garcia will have Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn in his corner on Friday night) while training and sparring with world champion-caliber fighters at American Top Team.

“He’ll keep me on my toes,” said Garcia. “I need to make sure my senses are heightened and I’m aware. I’m not scared of him. He’s not scared of me. We’ll both be ready. This is a battle of vets.”

And both have climbing the MMA ladder in mind.

For Garcia, it’s not just a pipe dream says his coach.

“Steve was in Bellator and his future looked bright,” said Mike Winkeljohn, one of Garcia’s coaches and trainers. “He ran into some wrestling issues when he fought Joe Warren, but we’re talking an Olympian level wrestler, and we had a bad night. Bellator said work on your wrestling and come back. That’s the honest story. And we have worked on his wrestling, but more importantly, he’s changed his style. He’s not coming in attacking so out of control and tall that he’s getting taken down.”

If Garcia sticks with that disciplined approach and lower stance that they’ve worked on in since a June loss and utilized in November’s unanimous decision victory over Abel Cullum in the Fresquez-JW Fight Night 4 event at Isleta, then Winkeljohn agrees Garcia’s stock should rise to the level of signing with a large promotion.

“I believe in Steve Garcia,” Winkeljohn said. “He’s ready.”

Garcia thinks it will take a little more than merely having his hand raised on Friday night.

“Not just win, but it has to be in spectacular fashion,” Garcia said. “I think it has to be either a knock out or it has to be a finish of some sort. … I think what the UFC wants is those ‘Oh snap’ moments. I feel like I have that. I’ve always had that. I’ve changed some stuff in my style, and now that I’m totally in on it, it’s going to be hard for him to slip away.”

FIGHT CARD: Though subject to change, there are 12 fights scheduled for Fight Night 5 in the showroom at Isleta.

There will be five professional fights – four featuring Jackson-Wink fighters and one featuring FIT-NHB’s Sherwin “The Genius” Price. All five opponents on the pro card are from outside New Mexico.

There are also seven amateur fights.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Isleta box office, or online at Isleta.com or on www.HoldMyTicket.com.

FRIDAY

Fresquez-JW Fight Night 5, 7 p.m., Isleta Resort & Casino. Main event: Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia vs. Andrew “The Beast” Whitney.