BCSO: Person found slain near Cedro Peak

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead by the roadside in a secluded area southeast of Tijeras on Wednesday night, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO spokeswoman Felicia Maggard said deputies found the body around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Juan Tomas. She said the person has “obvious signs of trauma.”

Maggard did not give the person’s gender, say how they died or give any other details.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................