Topes Today (May 10)

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

At El Paso

7:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

Probables: Isotopes TBA vs. Chihuahuas LHP Dillon Overton (0-0, 7.50)

Thursday:

Pat Valaika had three hits and an RBI for the ‘Topes in a 5-2 loss to the Chihuahuas.

Yonathan Diaz also had three hits for Albuquerque and added a stolen base.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Colorado LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless first inning and Chris Rusin allowed two unearned runs on their injury rehab assignments.

Pat Dean (0-1) took the loss after taking over for McGee and allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings.

Estaban Quiroz homered and had three RBIs for the Chihuahuas.

Next home game: May 16 vs. El Paso