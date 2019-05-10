Mesa Air: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.8 million.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Mesa Air shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA