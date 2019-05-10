Delivery alert

Stellus Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 3:46am

HOUSTON — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.1 million.

Stellus Capital shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

