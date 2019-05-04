.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police early Friday morning released the identity of the man they believe shot and killed a UNM baseball player last weekend in front of the Imbibe night club in Nob Hill, according to multiple news reports including KOAT.

An arrest warrant indicates officers are searching for 22-year-old Darian Rashaud Bashir, KOAT reported.

Surveillance video showed a man with a backward cap approaching Jackson Weller and it appears he pulls something from his waistband before shooting Jackson. Video also showed a car quickly driving away through an alley.

According to the arrest warrant, Bashir has an extensive criminal history, including violent felony offenses. He was recently released from jail on his own recognizance after being arrested in February 2019 for a case involving firearms and gunfire, KOAT reported.

Detectives have also come across social media posts as well as YouTube videos with Bashir and others flashing gang signs and holding firearms.

