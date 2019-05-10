.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Virgin Galactic is moving its spaceships and employees to Spaceport America this summer to prepare for launch of the world’s first space tourism operation.

Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson was set to announce the move this morning in a news conference with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe. But the company and the governor’s office reported the planned move in news releases before the conference started.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Branson said the space company’s development and testing program has advanced sufficiently to move the space line staff and space vehicles to their commercial operations headquarters at the spaceport in southern New Mexico, about 50 miles north of Las Cruces near Upham. The move involves more than 100 staff, and will commence immediately and continue through the summer.

“New Mexico delivered on its promise to build a world-first and world-class spaceport,” Branson said in a prepared statement. “Today I could not be more excited to announce that in return, we are now ready to bring New Mexico a world-first, world-class spaceline. Virgin Galactic is coming home to New Mexico, where together we will open space to change the world for good.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham said the move will have a big impact on the state economy.

“Virgin Galactic’s announcement today is an incredibly exciting development for both our state’s economic future and the future of aerospace in general,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “With these workers here and with these plans firmly in place, I’m certain New Mexico will serve as the launchpad for the rapid industry growth we’ve been expecting for so many years. Today marks the beginning of the next chapter of aerospace in New Mexico.”

Virgin Galactic will move its mothership VMS Eve and its six-passenger spaceship, the VSS Unity, from Mojave, Calif. to the New Mexico Spaceport over the summer months, once cabin interior and other work has been completed on the spacecraft by Virgin’s manufacturing organization, The Spaceship Company. It will complete its final test flights from New Mexico before launching for full commercial service for passengers and research payload. TSC will remain based in Mojave where it will continue building Virgin Galactic’s planned fleet of SpaceShipTwo and carrier aircraft WhiteKnightTwo vehicles.

Branson previously said he expected to move operations to New Mexico sometime this year, given Virgin Galactic’s last two successful flights to space in December and February.

Half a dozen companies currently operate at the $220 million facility, which is owned and operated by the state. That includes companies such as UP Aerospace, which regularly flies payloads into suborbit for public and private entities from the spaceport’s vertical launch area.

Anchor tenant Virgin Galactic is launching the world’s first space tourism business, flying paying passengers to suborbit for $250,000. The company, founded by billionaire Branson, has been testing its six-passenger spaceships at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Southern California.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

The spaceport has been building out needed infrastructure in preparation for Virgin Galactic, and to lure more tenants to the facility.

Administrators requested money for capital improvements during the legislative session this year to finance five projects, such as building a dedicated hangar for temporary customers to conduct short-term operations at the spaceport, construction of a taxiway for the facility’s 12,000-foot horizontal-launch runway, and road and utility improvements in the vertical launch area. The Legislature approved only $19 million, forcing administrators to prioritize investments once the money starts flowing in July.

About 80 percent of the spaceport’s $10 million annual budget is now covered through leases and service charges paid by the facility’s private operators. The rest is covered through state appropriations and tax revenue.

Earlier this week, California-based SpinLaunch Inc. announced it is the newest tenant at the spaceport, where it will test and develop a novel centrifuge system that rapidly spins a vehicle around on the ground until it reaches hypersonic speeds. It then releases the rocket like a catapult to hurl to the edge of space.

If successful, it could cut expenses to a fraction of today’s costs as the world prepares to place tens of thousands of tiny, shoebox-sized “cubesats” into low Earth orbit.

The company broke ground Tuesday on a $7 million, 10,000-square-foot test facility there, SpinLaunch founder and CEO Jonathan Yaney told the Journal. It will also invest about $1 million in infrastructure, including a new access road, support buildings and an off-grid solar electrical system to power its facilities.