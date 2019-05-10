Delivery alert

Bill targets immediate gun sales to out-of-state residents

By Associated Press
Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 10:38am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says he aims to close an “obvious loophole” in federal law that allowed a Florida woman obsessed with the Columbine school shooting to buy a shotgun in Colorado days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

The Gazette reports the legislation introduced Thursday by the Colorado Democrat would prohibit immediate over-the-counter sales of rifles and shotguns to out-of-state residents.

Authorities launched a manhunt and several schools tightened security last month after 18-year-old Sol Pais traveled to Denver and bought the gun. Authorities had considered her a potential threat to schools.

Crow’s bill would apply restrictions that are on handgun purchases to rifles and shotguns, requiring dealers to ship firearms to a licensed dealer in a buyer’s home state.

