SPORTS DIGEST: There are plenty of summer camps coming your way

Short night for ‘La Bala’

Cleveland High alum and now Las Vegas-based welterweight Brian Mendoza maintained his perfect record with a second round knockout of Mexico’s Carlos Rodriguez last Saturday in Stockton, Calif.

The final result came out of nowhere as Rodriguez (12-8-1, 5KOs) was as game as they come, making things uncomfortable for Mendoza for most of the brief affair. The fight came to a sudden ending when Mendoza (17-0, 12 KOs) uncorked a left hook which put Rodriguez down and functionally out, as the bout was waved off without a count at 1:45 of round two.

Mendoza recently signed a five-year promotional agreement with Top Rank Inc. Before his Saturday knockout, Mendoza hadn’t fought since November 2017.

Softball players sought

A men’s team that competes in the Albuquerque Senior Softball League seeks players 55 year or older.

Games are played Tuesday and Thursday mornings in Albuquerque through August. Call Eddie at 867-6307 for information.

Latest from the lanes

Paul Carper made good use of his trip here from Colorado Springs last Sunday, winning paid entry into the 16th New Mexico Open in a qualifier at Tenpins & More.

Carper, who grew up in Rio Rancho, advanced to the top-three playoff, closing with a 279 for a six-game series of 1,374, trailing Cleveland High bowling head coach Dennis Helmick (1,388) and leader Mike Riley (1,393) of Los Lunas.

Carper has spent this year building up core strength for muscles in his upper body, legs and arms, and it’s helped lift his league average to over 225.

In the first match against Helmick, Carper struck out in the 10th for 193, forcing Helmick to do likewise, although a stubborn 10-pin remained standing for a losing 191.

Faced with the task of trying to beat Riley twice, Carper got off to an eight-strikes-in-a-row start to win a high-scoring opener, 267-247, with three 7-pin leaves costing Riley an early finish.

In the replay, Riley again left three 7-pins, two of them almost certain strikes and one of which he missed inside, to lose 217-228, with Carper’s double in the eighth and ninth frames sealing the win.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and moms and grandmothers get to bowl free, alongside paying customers from 9 a.m. until closing (10:30 p.m.).

Mackie, who celebrates his 70th birthday May 18, last week rolled a 300 in the Senior Trios League.

Storm golfers sweep

The Cleveland High boys and girls golf teams claimed 1-5A championships last Monday at Paradise Hills Golf Course.

Lorne Fishburn, finishing third with a 77, led the CHS boys team, which combined for a team score of 332, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Rio Rancho. The Rams were led by Jahma Hylton’s 76, second only to boys medalist Aiden Kraft of Cibola, who shot a 74.

Perennial champion Jacque Galloway led the CHS girls team, firing a 67, 10 shots better than runner-up Avery Sky, also a Storm golfer. Storm golfers Lexi Gutierrez (86) and Carley Haught (96) were third and fifth, respectively.

The CHS girls team amassed a score of 326, 93 shots ahead of runner-up Volcano Vista, which finished one stroke ahead of Rio Rancho High School.

The state golf tournament is Monday and Tuesday at The Canyon Club.

CHS BB girls host camp

The Cleveland High girls basketball program is hosting its “Next Level” camp for boys and girls heading into grades 3-9 in two sessions.

The first session will take place May 28-31; the second one runs June 10-13.

The camps take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. every day; the cost is $70 for one session or $125 for both. Go to clevelandcamps.net to register online.

CHS holds tennis camp

Boys and girls ages 7-15 are invited to learn the game of tennis while having fun June 18-20 on the Cleveland High courts.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day and costs $80. Campers get T-shirts and snacks, plus a chance to win prizes, while having a good time.

For more information or to register, send an email to Diana.lacour@rrps.net.

Storm hoops camp set

Cleveland High School is staging a basketball camp for boys and girls ages 7-14 in two sessions, June 3-6, from 9 till noon each day, and June 17-20, from 1-4.

Each session costs $85 in advance, and $100 for day-of walk-ups.

Varsity boys coach Sean Jimenez, along with his assistant coaches and current players, will lead instruction.

To register, go to clevelandcamps.net; for more information, send Jimenez an email at sean.jimenez@rrps.net.

Football camp at RRHS

Rio Rancho High School will hold an all-ages youth football camp at Rio Rancho Stadium June 28-29, and registration is underway.

The camp takes place from 8-noon on the 28th and 9-noon on the 29th.

Before June 25, the fee to register is $55; the fee is $65 after that; incoming freshmen will be charged $25.

Registration is being done at RioRanchocamps.net. Team pricing is available, too; contact RRHS football coach David Howes at david.howes@rrps.net for information on that aspect.

The camp will include skills and drills, speed and strength demonstrations, camp shirts and photos, guest speakers, and competition and an “end zone dance-off” (both on the 29th). There also will be ice cream and pizza parties both days.

Participants should wear workout clothes, including cleats or running shoes, and bring a bottle of water.

Contact coach Howes for additional information.

Rams hoops camp set

The 11th annual Rio Rancho Rams summer youth basketball camps will have two sessions, with campers learning basic skills and fundamentals, as well as playing up to five games a day.

Session 1 runs May 28-31 and Session 2 takes place June 10-14. The camp is open to boys and girls entering first through ninth grade in the fall; daily sessions run from 9 till noon each day; the cost is $100 in advance, and $125 for first-day walk-ups.

Campers receive a camp T-shirt and a basketball.

To register, visit rioranchocamps.net; for more information, contact camp director Wally Salata at wally.salata@rrps.net or 620-9068.

