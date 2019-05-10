Insys Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Insys Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) on Friday reported a loss of $123.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.66. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.60. A year ago, they were trading at $6.35.

