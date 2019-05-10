Speak Up! On Mathis, United and the word ‘look’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AT WHAT POINT is there an accepted ceiling on what Lobo athletics can accomplish given Albuquerque’s climate right now? How many people are even aware that shots were fired at Lobo Village on Tuesday? What are we doing?

— JA

LOBO MYSTIFIED: United’s fan base is made up of people from all walks of life, no matter where (or if) they went to college. I’m sure there are many Lobo fans among United’s fans, but there is also a large segment who have no loyalty to UNM and look at the deletion of UNM soccer as “their business, not mine, I don’t care.” The area’s soccer fans are not “a day late and a dollar short.” They are right on time in supporting United. It’s the Lobo soccer fans who are a “day late.”

— Joe, ABQ

AFTER READING the Journal article “How Did Mathis Get Extra Year?” I’m reminded of that old saying, “Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth”!

— Speedy Roadrunners, Albuquerque

UNM HAS come out on the short end of the stick on numerous occasions regarding issues with the NCAA and MWC over the years (100 word limit here for Sports Speak Up!). Does anyone think that UNM and their fans are going to apologize for getting a ruling in their favor (Anthony Mathis being granted a 5th year to play basketball by the NCAA)? Not a chance.

— Joseph

(WHY) DOES THE NCAA even have eligibility and transfer rules the way waivers are given with little or no justification? They should just adopt free-agency and let players move around schools and play as long as they want.

— Bryan C.

ARE THE SPORTS headline writers looking to the verb LOOK too much? Is it so they don’t look so bad when they can’t look up better verbs to use? Look was used in two headlines on May 10, and frequently in the past few months. Just look!

— Dan Shaffer, Albuquerque

Look, Dan, we appreciate you looking at our product regularly. We’ll look into using other verbs. — Randy, Journal