In Chattanooga, Tenn., Albuquerque amateur boxer Abraham Perez advanced to the final in the men’s 114-pound weight class at Golden Gloves nationals with a victory by decision over New England’s Jose Ferrer Jr. in Friday’s semifinals.

Two New Mexicans, Sharahya Moreu and Yvonne Gonzales, lost their semifinal bouts. Moreu, 152 pounds, lost by decision to Cleveland’s Morelle McCain. Gonzales, 106 pounds, was decisioned by Iowa’s Jacquelyn Cuddeback.

