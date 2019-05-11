.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested the man they say shot and killed a University of New Mexico baseball player last weekend.

Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested Darian Bashir, 23, at a Northeast Heights apartment after midnight. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said he was arrested without incident.

On Friday, Albuquerque police secured an arrest warrant for Bashir, who faces an open count of murder in the shooting death of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller outside Imbibe Nob Hill.

“Our homicide detectives and investigators worked tirelessly during the past week to identify and build a case against this violent offender,” APD Chief Mike Geier said in a news release. “This was a complex case that involved many witnesses. I appreciate the thorough job detectives did to resolve the case and bring justice to Jackson’s family and friends.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, officers responded to a shooting at Central and Richmond NE around 2:15 a.m. last Saturday and found Weller lying in the street. He had been shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say video surveillance showed a man, later identified as Bashir, walk up to Weller, pull a gun from his waist and shoot him. Bashir is then seen getting into a vehicle that speeds away through a back alley.

Police say three witnesses identified Bashir as the man who shot Weller.

One witness told police he heard a gunshot and saw Bashir walking away holding a gun. Two other witnesses say they saw Bashir shoot Weller and walk away as Weller collapsed to the ground, according to court documents.

Friends of Weller’s who were with him told detectives that he had been in a fistfight with several people before the shooting but that Bashir was not one of them.

It is unclear whether Bashir was driving the getaway vehicle, and police have not said whether they are seeking anyone else in connection with Weller’s slaying.

“Gun violence is pervasive throughout the country, including right here in Albuquerque,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release. “We have to show resolve and commit to a multi-pronged approach to ending gun violence.”