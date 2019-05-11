APD: Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of Dorothy NE that left one man in critical condition, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department said.

“Officers obtained information that during a party at the residence subjects were outside and began firing a handgun in the area where the victim was shot,” officer Simon Drobik said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Drobik said.

Drobik said officers are canvassing the neighbors and looking for surveillance videos.

