APD: Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 12:36pm

Police investigate a crime scene after a shooting in NE Albuquerque left one person in critical condition. (Jim Thompson/ Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of Dorothy NE that left one man in critical condition, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department said.

Officers obtained information that during a party at the residence subjects were outside and began firing a handgun in the area where the victim was shot,” officer Simon Drobik said. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital, Drobik said.

Drobik said officers are canvassing the neighbors and looking for surveillance videos.

