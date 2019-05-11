Family demands answers in inmate’s death

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

More than three months after 37-year-old Vicente Villela died in the custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center his friends and family are demanding answers.

The group of about 30 men, women and children dressed in red and carrying signs gathered for a news conference at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque morning, then marched to the sheriff’s office headquarters. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction over incidents that happen at the jail.

The day before they had received a death certificate that listed Villela’s cause of death as “mechanical asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The manner of death was listed as homicide.

MDC officials have not answered any questions about what happened but did confirm an “in-custody death” occurred in early February.

“Both MDC and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are conducting investigations into that death,” MDC Chief of Corrections Ralph Fernandez wrote in an email.

An MDC spokeswoman said jail officials had not received any findings from the Office of the Medical Investigator and could not comment further.

Villela’s wife, Guadalupe Flores, said the couple had been together for seven years and have a 5-year-old daughter. She is 8-months-pregnant with their son.

Flores said the past couple of months has been really hard and the family is continuing to fight for justice and for those responsible to be held accountable. They believe Villela’s death was caught on camera and are pressing for the video to be released.

“They have not answered us,” she said. “They have not given us any response. We tried to call, tried to talk, nobody has answered our questions or anything.”

Villela was arrested shortly after noon Feb. 2 when a woman reported he had kicked down the door to her South Valley home and demanded her car keys. She said he stole her car and then crashed in her backyard.

Deputies found Villela lying on the ground next to the car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

He told them he was on the run from the U.S. Marshals Service and believed he was being followed by law enforcement. He said he had entered the woman’s house to escape.

Villela was charged with breaking and entering, burglary, strong-armed robbery, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and booked into the jail.

About 12 hours later, around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 3, he was pronounced dead.

“He was a very loving and caring person,” Villela’s sister Sandra Villela said. “He treated everyone the same. Even though he had criminal charges and whatever anybody wants to say, he was a good person and he didn’t deserve to die.”