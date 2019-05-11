ABQ declared a sanctuary for migratory birds

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s for the birds, Albuquerque that is.

On Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller declared the Duke City a haven for migratory birds as the city unveiled a new map for birders and chose a beloved hawk as a mascot for the forestry program.

“Our urban forest and the wildlife it supports make our city a better and more beautiful place to call home,” Keller said in a news release. “Making the extra effort to protect and enhance habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife improves our quality of life and extends our commitment to sustainability.”

It was no coincidence that the mayor chose World Migratory Bird Day to redesignate Albuquerque an Urban Conservation Treaty City.

The treaty recognizes efforts to conserve habitats such as the bosque for migratory birds, including sandhill cranes, hawks, warblers, hummingbirds and other species.

According to the release, the program was created by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help local governments with conservation efforts for birds that live in and migrate through their cities.

The Albuquerque Urban Bird Coalition has also unveiled a birding map to encourage bird-related tourism and proclaim the Cooper’s hawk as the new mascot of the city’s forestry program.