Weller remembered: ‘Forever a Lobo’

The University of New Mexico and UNLV squared off for a doubleheader Saturday, but it was hardly baseball as usual. The host Lobos held a pregame memorial to honor former teammate Jackson Weller, who was fatally shot May 4 in Albuquerque.

Several hundred people turned out for a pregame tailgate gathering, and most then joined players from both teams for a prayer around the pitchers’ mound offered by Lobo Drew Gillespie. Many players’ family members wore T-shirts emblazoned with Weller’s name, a No. 1 and “Forever a Lobo.”

UNM starting pitcher Justin Slaten, a close friend of Weller’s, wore his former teammate’s glove for the game’s first pitch. A permanent banner in honor of Weller was unveiled on the right-field fence.

