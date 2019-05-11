Weller remembered: ‘Forever a Lobo’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
University of New Mexico and UNLV baseball players gather with fans for a pregame prayer in honor of former Lobo Jackson Weller at Santa Ana Star Field on Saturday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
The University of New Mexico and UNLV squared off for a doubleheader Saturday, but it was hardly baseball as usual. The host Lobos held a pregame memorial to honor former teammate Jackson Weller, who was fatally shot May 4 in Albuquerque.
Several hundred people turned out for a pregame tailgate gathering, and most then joined players from both teams for a prayer around the pitchers’ mound offered by Lobo Drew Gillespie. Many players’ family members wore T-shirts emblazoned with Weller’s name, a No. 1 and “Forever a Lobo.”
UNM starting pitcher Justin Slaten, a close friend of Weller’s, wore his former teammate’s glove for the game’s first pitch. A permanent banner in honor of Weller was unveiled on the right-field fence.
UNM pitcher Nico Garza wipes away tears as he walks from the mound during Saturday’s tribute to Jackson Weller. A banner with Weller’s name and the phrase “Forever a Lobo” was unveiled in right field.
University of New Mexico baseball players react along with Jackson Weller’s dog, Tucker, during Saturday’s memorial. Tucker has been adopted as “team dog” since Weller’s death.
