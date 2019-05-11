1A-3A track and field: Sandia Prep, St. Michael’s get elusive titles on record-setting day

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In quite a turnaround from a day earlier, records were a plenty Saturday at the Class 1A-3A state track & field meet.

Despite two lightning delays, including one before the meet’s final race, 19 state records fell at the University of New Mexico Track and Soccer Complex, which may itself be a record.

In the team competition, several came down to the final 4×400 events, including the Class 3A girls, in which Sandia Prep surged to the lead on the third lap and held it to the finish to break a deadlock with St. Michael’s. It is their the Sundevils’ first championships since 1998 and 1999.

“We’ve been on the podium for many years, but we’ve never been on the top of it for 20 years,” said Sundevils co-head coach Janelle Miller Johnson. “It’s a small group of girls, and they all run four or five events.”

CLASS 3A: St. Michael’s boys carried off their first state championship, finishing with 82 points to easily outdistance Dexter with 44. And they did it in style by capping the meet’s final race with a state record.

“It’s crazy,” said Hayden Lee, who ran the second leg of the 4×400-meter relay. “I’ve really got to give props out to everybody on this team, especially this 4×4 team. I mean the fact that we put up a state record time is amazing. This is a really good group, but I’m shocked. I’m excited.”

Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez said the results helped make up for some disappointments in other sports.

“It means a lot for the school because we have a combination of different athletes from all the different sports,” he said. “We’ve fallen short in a few sports this year, but with this group they’ve all come together and they weren’t going to let this slip through their hands. They competed well this weekend, especially with all the crazy weather delays.”

Dexter’s Gustavio Macias was the high-point winner with 27.

• Buoyed by Sevilla Duran’s record in the 300 hurdles, the Sundevil girls turned in a strong all-around performance, said Prep co-head coach Stacey Price.

“They all come from different backgrounds, but their common purpose is to bring the best of out each of them individually and collectively, and they do a wonderful job of that.”

Duran said it was just nice getting to compete in nice weather.

“I think that (riday) I was just contending with the weather, but (Saturday) I came out here and did what I know how to do and I think I did it pretty well.”

Santa Fe Prep’s Hayden Colfax was the high-point winner 29.5 points.

CLASS 2A: In 2014, Santa Rosa tied with Clayton for the state championship, and the teams each got a blue trophy.

Lions boys coach Andrew Sanchez said he told his team that wasn’t going to happen again as they were two points behind Eunice heading into the 4×400. But by finishing third in the event while the Cardinals slid to seventh , Santa Rosa came out on top 59-55.

“I had knots in my stomach,” he said. “I knew we could do it. I knew what these kids are capable of doing. They fought hard. And they did what they had to do. I told the kids this time, we don’t want to tie. We want to win it outright because Eunice got us in football so we owed them payback. So that was in the back of their minds.”

The Cardinals’ Cameron Santa Cruz was the high-point winner with 21.5 points.

• Cloudcroft’s girls also needed a strong performance in the 4×400 to pull of their third straight championship. Ajai Hughes took the baton for the final lap.

“At that point, I thought I should be running as fast as I can to win it for my team,” said Hughes, the high-point winner with 26.5 points. “At the beginning I was freaking out, but when I started running I thought all I can do is my best. That’s all I can do.”

The Bears won it 52-49 over Capitan.

CLASS 1A: Fort Sumner’s boys overwhelmed the competition, finishing with 102 points to almost double up runner-up Logan 54.5 and repeat as champions. It is the Foxes’ 16th team championship.

Fort Sumner senior Jude Segura finished up his athletic career by grabbing two of the records, going 167-feet, 7-inches in the javelin and 2 minutes, 0.46-seconds in the 800-meter run.

“I knew they were reachable but when I actually got it, it felt pretty good,” said Segura, the high-point winner with 22 points.

• Logan’s girls overwhelmed the competition, finishing with 89 points to 48 for Fort Sumner. Mountainair’s Hannah Torrez scored 22.5 points to take high-point honors.