Soon-to-be La Cueva grad Denton hopes for more games behind the mic

Austin Denton probably knows just about everything there is to know about his soon-to-be alma mater, but this question stumped him:

For how many games has he served as the public address announcer during his four years at La Cueva High School?

“Oh my goodness,” he said with a laugh. “Probably too many to count.”

La Cueva’s highest-profile student, the voice of the boys basketball team, girls basketball team and baseball team, graduates on Tuesday. Then he officially becomes former La Cueva student Austin Denton.

On Saturday, for perhaps the final time, the 18-year-old Denton was holding a microphone at a La Cueva sporting event as the Bears played Oñate for a pair of first-round state tournament baseball games.

What’s next? Arizona State University is on his radar, but nothing is finalized.

The Journal first wrote about Denton in September 2015 when he was a freshman, as ESPN Radio, KQTM 101.7 FM “The Team” brought him on to do game stats and also to conduct postgame interviews with winning coaches after high school football games.

Between that story and this one, the ride for Denton has been memorable, and remarkable.

Through the St. Jude Hosptial in Memphis, Tenn., where he remains a cancer patient – he has been in remission 10 years – Denton got to interview Peyton Manning at Super Bowl 50 in northern California – which was televised live. He interviewed former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and was invited to CBS’ NFL Today set in New York to introduce that September 2016 segment. He was at AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas for the 2018 draft, where he introduced Denver’s first-round pick, Bradley Chubb.

That was a particular thrill, since Denton – who is in a wheelchair largely because he was diagnosed at 2 with a spinal cord tumor – is a fervent Broncos fan.

All of which begs the question, with all this national exposure, was there ever a bout of stage fright?

“It’s funny you say that, (but) the draft was more nerve-racking than the show (in New York) was,” Denton said. “There were so many people at AT&T Stadium.”

Denton’s profile in Albuquerque is well chronicled.

He has been a fixture at 101.7 throughout his La Cueva years. Not only does he interview winning prep coaches – in football and basketball – but he has hosted halftime shows in both sports since his sophomore year.

When lead play-by-play man Scott Galetti’s voice went out in January 2017, Denton stepped into that role and handled the metro championship games in boys and girls basketball.

Just this March, Denton was ProView Network’s play-by-play announcer for the Class 1A girls state championship basketball game between Tatum and Melrose. His first high school play-by-play assignment for ProView was last fall, a football matchup between Rio Rancho and Atrisco Heritage.

La Cueva was, and is, his first love. He’s served as the football team’s social media director for several years, and when La Cueva won the Class 6A title last December, Denton received his own championship ring.

As for joining Twitter at the behest of La Cueva coach Brandon Back, Denton said: “It was just one of those things, an idea coach Back had thrown out. We were trying to brainstorm some ideas as to how I could be involved in the program.

“We talked things over. He asked me if I was good with social media. … He said, ‘we have a Twitter account, not sure how much you know about Twitter, but here you go.’ ”

Now, Denton is getting ready to don a cap and gown. Where he’ll be 10 years from now is a mystery, but Denton certainly has a picture in his head.

“It’s like I always tell people, I just hope I’m sitting in a broadcast booth somewhere,” Denton said.

Denton said he isn’t sure how to process the fact that his days at La Cueva are over. He finished classes earlier this week.

“It hasn’t hit me that this chapter is coming to a close yet,” he said. “As I look back on these last four years, I think these will be some of the greatest highlights in my life.”