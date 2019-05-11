Prep golf: Cottonwood Classical freshman Moores claims 1A-3A title

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOBBS — Freshman Alex Moores of Cottonwood Classical Prep on Saturday won the Class 1A-3A state golf championship.

Moores shot a solid round of 73 Saturday at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs and beat Socorro’s Joshua Walsh, the first-round leader, by five shots.

Walsh had a four-shot lead after Friday’s first round, but he shot 82 on Saturday.

Carisa Padilla of St. Michael’s earned the girls individual title by seven shots over Mesilla Valley’s Courtney Andersson. Padilla was solid both days, carding rounds of 78 Friday and 76 on Saturday.

Mesilla Valley was the girls champion by 23 shots over runner-up Texico. Socorro, the lone boys team, won by default.

