Prep baseball: Volcano Vista survives, but not Rio Grande

Six of the top eight seeds in Class 5A baseball advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The most noticeable absentee from Week 2 will be Rio Grande.

The fourth-seeded Ravens were beaten 7-3 at home by No. 13 Farmington on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of their three-day, first-round series.

Thursday’s quarterfinals at Santa Ana Star Field shake out as follows: No. 2 Piedra Vista meets No. 7 Centennial at 10 a.m., followed by No. 1 Volcano Vista and No. 9 Carlsbad at 1 p.m. Third-seeded Cleveland and No. 6 La Cueva square off at 4 p.m., with Farmington taking on No. 5 Rio Rancho at 7 p.m.

At Rio Grande, the Scorpions took advantage of some sketchy Ravens pitching and scored four runs in the seventh inning for insurance as last year’s Class 5A state champ moved into the quarterfinals.

The only other higher seed to be knocked out of the 5A bracket this weekend was No. 8 Hobbs. The Eagles won two out of three games against Carlsbad last weekend to earn the district title and home field in the first round; the Cavemen took two out of three this weekend at Hobbs to slide into the quarterfinals.

Carlsbad scored a run in the top of the seventh inning of Game 3 and held on for a 6-5 victory to advance against Volcano Vista. Hobbs had won the first game Saturday, 8-2, after Carlsbad won Friday night’s opener.

At Volcano Vista, the Hawks scored six runs in the third inning against No. 16 Alamogordo en route to a 7-2 victory in Game 3 of that series Saturday.

Hayden Peacock had the crucial at-bat in the third inning. With two strikes, Peacock fouled off a handful of pitches before he finally rolled a bases-loaded, two-run single into right field for a 3-0 lead as the Hawks began to get dialed in during their second time through the lineup against Alamogordo starter Michael Thatcher.

Volcano Vista had been forced to a Game 3 after a rugged showing in Game 2, an 8-5 victory by the Tigers on Thursday. Senior righty Ryan Curran pitched five-plus solid innings for the Hawks on Saturday.

Cleveland walked off Mayfield 6-5 in Game 2 of their series on Saturday. The Trojans broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the seventh, but the Storm came back in the bottom half.

The tying run scored on a throwing error by the Trojans. Moments later, Jaren Jackson hit a two-out, bases-loaded single off the wall in right center for Cleveland. Ironically, it was Jackson two years ago who had the game-winning hit in Game 3 of a first-round series that knocked out Mayfield on the same field.

La Cueva took two games Saturday from Oñate, with the Bears winning the opener 4-1 behind senior righty Ben Schoneman’s complete-game three-hitter, and scoring the final nine runs in a 14-5 victory in Game 2.

At Rio Rancho, center fielder Ethan Silcox went 4-for-4 and stole three bases to help the Rams blast No. 12 Eldorado 12-2 in five innings to eliminate the Eagles in the first round for the third straight year.

Rio Rancho scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take control. Silcox was at the center of three big rallies. He led off the third with a single, led off the five-run fourth with a single and led off the three-run fifth with a single.

In Farmington, Sandia fell 1-0 to Piedra Vista on Saturday as Piedra Vista advanced. Panther outfielder Carson Davis made a leaping catch at the wall in the sixth inning that prevented two runs.

STATE BASEBALL

CLASS 5A

First Round

Best-of-3 at higher seed (*—if necessary)

Thursday

(1) Volcano Vista 7, (16) Alamogordo 0; Alamogordo 8, Volcano Vista 5

(5) Rio Rancho 5, (12) Eldorado 1

(13) Farmington 5, (4) Rio Grande 2; Rio Grande 7, Farmington 2

(2) Centennial 10, (15) Deming 0

Friday

(9) Carlsbad 7, (8) Hobbs 6, 8 inn.

(3) Cleveland 4, (14) Mayfield 3

(7) Piedra Vista 7, (10) Sandia 2

Saturday

(1) Volcano Vista 7, (16) Alamogordo 2; VV wins series 2-1

(13) Farmington 7, (4) Rio Grande 3; Farmington wins series 2-1

(5) Rio Rancho 12, (12) Eldorado 2, 5 inn.; Rio Rancho wins series 2-0

(9) Carlsbad 6, (8) Hobbs 5; Carlsbad wins series 2-1

(3) Cleveland 6, (14) Mayfield 5; Cleveland wins series 2-0

(7) Piedra Vista 1, (10) Sandia 0; Piedra Vista wins series 2-0

(6) La Cueva 4, (11) Oñate 1; La Cueva 14, Oñate 5; La Cueva wins series 2-0

(2) Centennial 9, (15) Deming 1; Centennial wins series 2-0

Thursday — Quarterfinals

At Santa Ana Star Field

(2) Centennial vs. (7) Piedra Vista, 10 a.m.

(1) Volcano Vista vs. (9) Carlsbad, 1 p.m.

(3) Cleveland vs. (6) La Cueva, 4 p.m.

(5) Rio Rancho vs. (13) Farmington, 7 p.m.

Boxes

CLEVELAND 6, MAYFIELD 5

Mayfield 003 010 1 — 5 9 2

Cleveland 121 000 2 — 6 5 3

Batteries: M, Zach Ingram and Justin Almaguer. C, Jaren Jackson, Ethan Collins (3), Damien Roddy (7) and Isaac Toledo. Win: Roddy. Loss: Ingram. Leading hitters: M, Derrick Martinez 2-4, 3RBIs; Almaguer 2-3. C, Treston Shallenberger 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jackson 2-4, RBI. Rec.: C 23-4; M 12-16.

Game 1

LA CUEVA 4, ONATE 1

Oñate 010 000 0 — 1 3 2

La Cueva 103 000 x — 4 7 0

Batteries: O, Luis Valenzuela, Elijah Gutierrez (3), Johnny Ostos (5) and Noah Borde. LC, Ben Schoneman and Phoenix Autrey. Win: Schoneman (9-1). Loss: Valenzuela. Leading hitters: O, Emil Gonzales 1-2, run. LC, Jacob Carabajal 2-3, 2R; Autrey 2-3, RBI.

Game 2

LA CUEVA 14, ONATE 5

Oñate 140 000 0 — 5 9 1

La Cueva 512 600 x — 14 11 0

Batteries: O, Saul Rocha, Johnny Ostos (1), Elijah Gutierrez (2), Joey Molenda (3), Zach Esquivel (4), Diego Quiñonez (4), A.J. Blanco (5) and Borde. LC, Davis Pratt, Cody Davis (7) and Phoenix Autrey. Win: Pratt (7-0). Loss: Ostos. Leading hitters: O, Quiñonez 2-4, RBI; Emil Gonzales 2-4, RBI. LC, Ben Schoneman 3-5, 2 2B, 4RBIs; Autrey 1-2, 2B, 2RBIs. Rec.: LC 20-6; O 16-12.

VOLCANO VISTA 7, ALAMOGORDO 2

Alamogordo 000 002 0—2 6 0

Volcano Vista 006 010 x—7 9 1

Batteries: A, Michael Thatcher, Grayson Guerra (3) and Ryan Villescas; VV, Ryan Curran, Damian Griego (6) and Ryan Gonzales. Leading hitters: A, Kirk 2-4; VV, Hayden Peacock 2-3, 2 RBIs; Curran 2-3, 2B, RBI. Rec.: VV 22-5, A 14-14.

CLASS 4A

First Round

Best-of-3 at higher seed (*—if necessary)

Thursday

(1) St. Pius 11, (16) Bloomfield 1; St. Pius 9, Bloomfield 0; St. Pius wins series 2-0

(6) Santa Teresa 6, (11) Kirtland Central 0

Friday

(4) Aztec 5, (13) Grants 3

(3) Artesia 3, (14) Valencia 0

(6) Santa Teresa 2, (11) Kirtland Central 1; Santa Teresa wins series 2-0

(10) Los Lunas 10, (7) Los Alamos 2

(2) Goddard 10, (15) Hope Christian 0

Saturday

(9) Belen 2, (8) Valley 0; Valley 17, Belen 7; series tied 1-1

(5) Albuquerque Academy 3, (12) Miyamura 0; Academy 8, Miyamura 1; Academy wins series 2-0

(4) Aztec 7, (13) Grants 4; Aztec wins series 2-0

(3) Artesia 4, (14) Valencia 2; Artesia wins series 2-0

(7) Los Alamos 2, (10) Los Lunas 0; Los Lunas 5, Los Alamos 4, 10 inn.; Los Lunas wins series 2-1

(2) Goddard 12, (15) Hope Christian 0; Goddard wins series 2-0

Monday

(9) Belen at (8) Valley, 4 p.m.

Thursday — Quarterfinals

At Rio Rancho HS

(1) St. Pius vs. Belen-Valley winner, 10 a.m.

(3) Artesia vs. (6) Santa Teresa, 1 p.m.

(4) Aztec vs. (5) ABQ Academy, 4 p.m.

(2) Goddard vs. (10) Los Lunas, 7 p.m.

Game 1

BELEN 2, VALLEY 0

Belen 000 002 0 — 2 3 0

Valley 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

Batteries: B, Jadrian Martinez and Estevan Baca. V, Joe Luna and David Lease. Win: Martinez. Loss: Luna. Leading hitters: Baca 2-3, 2B, RBI.

Game 2

VALLEY 17, BELEN 7 (6)

Belen 002 041 — 7 8 0

Valley 703 403 — 17 21 1

Batteries: B, Troy Matheson, Martinez (2), Dominic Chavez (3), Luke Aragon (4), Jacob Chavez (4), Noah Gallegos (5), Emmanuel Aragon (5), Colten Gonzalez (6) and Estevan Baca. V, Elijah Pearlman, Robert Chacon (4), Joseph Armijo (5), Jacob Maldonado (6) and Nolan Kuhn, David Lease (4). Win: Pearlman. Loss: Matheson. Leading hitters: B, Jadrian Martinez 3-4, HR. V, Kuhn 4-5, HR, 4RBIs; Joe Luna 3-4, 2B, 3RBIs. Records: V 15-11; B 14-14.

CLASS 3A

First Round

Best-of-3 at higher seed (*—if necessary)

Thursday

(1) Robertson 12, (16) Tularosa 0; Robertson 10, Tularosa 0; Robertson wins series 2-0

(2) East Mountain 9, (15) Raton 3; East Mountain 12, Raton 1; E. Mountain wins series 2-0

Friday

(8) Santa Fe Indian 7, (9) Navajo Prep 3

(6) Cobre 15, (11) Laguna-Acoma 5

(10) Sandia Prep 9, (7) N.M. Military Institute 6

Saturday

(8) Santa Fe Indian 13, (9) Navajo Prep 3; SFIS wins series 2-0

(12) Dexter 13, (5) Socorro 3; Dexter 5, Socorro 2; Dexter wins series 2-0

(4) St. Michael’s 16, (13) Zuni 1; St. Michael’s 18, Zuni 0; St. Mike’s wins series 2-0

(3) West Las Vegas 21, (14) Thoreau 0; WLV 10, Thoreau 0; WLV wins series 2-0

(6) Cobre 10, (11) Laguna-Acoma 0; Cobre wins series 2-0

(7) N.M. Military Institute 10, (7) Sandia Prep 0; NMMI 10, Sandia Prep 7; NMMI wins series 2-1

Thursday — Quarterfinals

At Cleveland HS

(2) East Mountain vs. (7) N.M. Military Institute, 10 a.m.

(3) West Las Vegas vs. (6) Cobre, 1 p.m.

(1) Robertson vs. (8) Santa Fe Indian, 4 p.m.

(4) St. Michael’s vs. (12) Dexter, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

First Round

Single Elimination

Wednesday

(1) Texico 26, (16) Navajo Pine 0

(9) Capitan 12, (8) Mesilla Valley 7

(5) Mora 5, (12) Magdalena 4

(3) Estancia 21, (14) Tierra Encantada 3

(6) McCurdy 8, (11) Loving 6

(7) Santa Rosa 7, (10) Native American Community Academy 3

(2) Eunice 10, (15) Peñasco 0

Thursday

(4) Rehoboth Christian 10, (13) Desert Academy 0

Quarterfinals — Thursday

At Eldorado HS

(1) Texico vs. (9) Capitan, noon

(5) Mora vs. (4) Rehoboth Christian, 3 p.m.

At St. Pius HS

(7) Santa Rosa vs. (2) Eunice, noon

(3) Estancia vs. (6) McCurdy, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A: No. 8 Valley and No. 9 Belen split two games Saturday. Eagles southpaw Jadrian Martinez tossed a complete-game 1-hitter in the opener, a 2-0 victory for Belen. Catcher Estevan Baca’s two-RBI double in the sixth yielded the game’s only runs. The Vikings pounded out 21 hits in the second game, and Nolan Kuhn walked Belen off with a three-run homer in the sixth as Valley won 17-7. The third game of the series is slated for 4 p.m. Monday at Valley. … Los Lunas scored a run in the top of the 10th inning of Game 3 as the 10th-seeded Tigers beat No. 7 Los Alamos 5-4 in the game and 2-1 in their series. … No. 2 Goddard swept No. 15 Hope Christian, and third-seeded Artesia swept No. 14 Valencia. … Albuquerque Academy beat No. 12 Miyamura twice on Saturday afternoon, 3-0 and 8-1.

CLASS 3A: No. 7 New Mexico Military Institute eliminated No. 10 Sandia Prep with a 10-7 victory in Game 3 in Roswell.

Journal Staff Writer James Yodice and Gary Herron of the Rio Rancho Observer contributed to this story.