Prep softball: 5A underdogs have a terrific 1st weekend

Half of the top seeds in the Class 5A state softball tournament won’t be around for Week 2.

Cleveland, Piedra Vista, Farmington and Hobbs are among the lower-seeded teams that authored first-round upsets to advance to next week.

Only No. 3 Volcano Vista, which takes on Albuquerque High on Monday, has yet to play its first-round game.

After single elimination this weekend, it’s double elimination from here on out.

Class 5A

No. 10 CLEVELAND 5, No. 7 MANZANO 2: At Manzano, sophomore first baseman Eryn Renteria delivered a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to help the Storm pull off the upset over the Monarchs.

Manzano had climbed back to 3-2 after trailing 3-0 through three innings.

Renteria said she felt grateful because she atoned for a couple of errors. She was also inspired by sophomore catcher Adriana Naranjo, who led off the sixth with a double. Naranjo celebrated and emphatically pumped her fists upon reaching second base after her hit to left field. Renteria then followed with a bomb over the fence in left-center.

“Once (Naranjo) hit that double, then we were all, ‘OK let’s go,’ ” Renteria said. “That’s what brought us all together.”

Cleveland (13-11) scored three runs in the third inning. Sophomore Ashley Archuleta knocked in two runs with a single up the middle. Katrina Lucero’s double to left-center field brought in Archuleta.

Manzano (19-6) took advantage of three errors committed by the Storm in the fourth inning to score one run. Freshman shortstop Marianna Narvaiz connnected for a single to right field to score junior pitcher Sam Gamboa, who bunted to reach.

No. 9 PIEDRA VISTA 7, No. 8 ELDORADO 5 (8 inn.): At Eldorado, the Panthers scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and benefited from the home team’s costly mistakes to knock off the Eagles.

In the bottom of the eighth, an Eldorado runner failed to touch second base in tagging up to go to third after a fly ball, leading to a double play. Piedra Vista freshman relief pitcher Akaysia Grogan, who belted a two-run home run over the fence in left in the fifth inning, induced another fly ball to left field to end the game.

The Eagles (16-9) rallied from a 5-1 deficit and nearly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but settled for a 5-5 tie. Two outs came from overaggressive baserunning, as one Eldorado runner was caught stealing and another was tagged out when she tried to reach third base after a double that would have scored a run and provided a 6-5 lead.

Piedra Vista (18-9) built a 3-0 lead through three innings, as Eldorado committed three errors in the first two innings.

Eldorado swept Piedra Vista, 12-1, and, 5-4, on April 6, in district play.

“I pretty much put the blame on myself,” Eldorado coach Johnny Ortiz said. “I got a little aggressive on the bases. It’s on me. It was a good year. We played hard. We lost to a good team. It wasn’t like we lost to a terrible team. We probably should have won. We beat them before. In my opinion, we’re still the better team. But yeah, it’s on me.”

– Steve Virgen

No. 6 CIBOLA 4, No. 11 LAS CRUCES 2: At Cibola, the Cougars marked the 10th anniversary of their third straight state softball championship by winning their first state playoff game since 2015. Cibola eliminated the defending big-school state champion Lady Bulldawgs on Saturday.

The high-scoring Cougars (17-7-1) extended their winning streak to five games, but to keep it going, they’ll likely have to overcome teams they were unable to beat in the regular season.

“It looks like we’re going to play Albuquerque (High), who we tied to start the season, or Volcano Vista, who we lost to twice,” said longtime Cibola coach Gene Victor. “It was a tough district (this season in 1-5A), and we couldn’t take a game off and we couldn’t take anything for granted. The No. 1 and 3 teams were in our district, so we’ll just have to be ready to play (this coming week).”

The Cougars chased Las Cruces starter Anisah Triste just three batters into the game. Triste did not retire a batter as leadoff hitter Sydney Muniz reached second base on an outfield error, and back-to-back RBI doubles from Reyna Morales and Abigail Marquis gave Cibola a two-run cushion.

Marquis finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Las Cruces (14-11) returned all but two starters from last year’s title-winning team and applied pressure throughout, putting runners on base every inning.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldawgs, they left nine runners on base, and their only runs came on Triste’s two-run homer in the fifth that drew her club to 3-2.

“We did leave a lot of runners on base, but I’m really proud of the girls,” said Las Cruces head coach Alex Lopez. “(As returning champions), that was absolutely a good thing for us. We had a target on our backs, but it’s an experience these girls shouldn’t forget. It was a great opportunity to come back and defend (the title) again.”

– Patrick Newell

ALSO: No. 1 Rio Rancho got a two-run, first-inning triple from Kendra Levesque and a leadoff home run from Briana Martinez in the third as the Rams ripped Mayfield 11-1 in a five-inning game that featured a lengthy lightning delay after the fourth inning. … No. 12 Farmington ousted No. 5 Centennial 7-0 on Saturday, while on Friday night, No. 13 Hobbs edged No. 4 Oñate 2-1. … The No. 3 seed, Volcano Vista, takes on 14th-seeded Albuquerque High at 4 p.m. Monday.

Class 4A

No. 2 LOS LUNAS 15, No. 15 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 0 (4): In Los Lunas, the Tigers (20-7) came out swinging, scoring four first-inning runs as they routed the Broncos in the first round.

“They’ve been working hard and doing well because they’re working together,” said Los Lunas coach Paul Cieremans. “They’re working as a family.”

Senior Kylie Perez got things rolling with a three-run homer for Los Lunas before Kirtland Central (12-15) made a pitching change.

But the Tigers didn’t slow down. Sophomore Alex Tenorio hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Los Lunas eventually forced the mercy rule.

– Dustan Copeland, Valencia County News-Bulletin

ALSO: No. 6 Bernalillo outscored 11th-seeded Belen 13-6 on Saturday, in a game that was rained out Friday. … No. 8 Valencia defeated No. 9 Valley 6-3 in another 4A first-round game Saturday.

STATE SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

First Round

Single Elimination

Friday/Saturday

(1) Rio Rancho 11, (16) Mayfield 1, 5 inn.

(13) Hobbs 2, (4) Oñate 1

(2) Carlsbad 9, (15) Alamogordo 1

(9) Piedra Vista 7, (8) Eldorado 5, 8 inn.

(12) Farmington 7, (5) Centennial 0

(6) Cibola 4, (11) Las Cruces 2

(10) Cleveland 5, (7) Manzano 2

Monday

(14) Albuquerque High at (3) Volcano Vista, 4 p.m.

Thursday

(at Cleveland HS)

Piedra Vista vs. Rio Rancho, 10:30 a.m.

Farmington vs. Hobbs, 10:30 a.m.

Cibola vs. Volcano Vista-Abq. High winner, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland vs. Carlsbad, 10:30 a.m.

Boxes

CIBOLA 4, LAS CRUCES 2

Las Cruces 000 020 0—2 8 1

Cibola 201 010 x—4 9 2

Batteries: C, Sydney Muniz, Monique Montes (5) and Abigail Marquis; LC, Anisah Triste (LP), Dezi Martinez (1), Triste (5) and Mariah Gallegos. Leading hitters: C, Marquis 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Reyna Morales 2-4, 2B, RBI; LC, Anisah Triste, 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs. Rec.: C 17-7-1; LC 14-11.

CLEVELAND 5, MANZANO 2

Cleveland 003 002 0—5 8 3

Manzano 000 110 0—2 4 0

Batteries: C, Aalijah Alarcon and Adriana Naranjo; M, Sam Gamboa and Sam Narvaiz. Leading hitters: C, Katrina Lucero, 3-4, 2B, RBI, Eryn Renteria, 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, Ashley Archuleta, 1-4, 2 RBIs; M, Elisa Ulibarri, 3B. Rec.: C 13-11; M 19-6.

PIEDRA VISTA 7, ELDORADO 5 (8)

Piedra Vista 120 020 02—7 8 4

Eldorado 000 122 00—5 8 6

Batteries: PV, Ashlee Lucero, Akaysia Grogan (5) and Liberty Sheek; E, Madison Cabagua and Mikaela Payne. Leading hitters: PV, Akaysia Grogan 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; E, Aylene Lucero, 2-3. Rec.: PV 18-9; E 16-9.

CLASS 4A

First Round

Single Elimination

Saturday

(6) Bernalillo 13, (11) Belen 6

(1) Artesia 13, (16) Española Valley 0

(8) Valencia 6, (9) Valley 3

(5) Lovington 15, (12) Miyamura 9

(4) Silver 10, (13) Pojoaque Valley 0

(3) Aztec 11, (14) Los Alamos 1

(10) Portales 15, (7) Gallup 13

(2) Los Lunas 15, (15) Kirtland Central 0

Thursday

(at Cleveland HS)

Artesia vs. Valencia, 8:30 a.m.

Lovington vs. Silver, 8:30 a.m.

Aztec vs. Bernalillo, 8:30 a.m.

Portales vs. Los Lunas, 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A

First Round

Single Elimination

Wednesday, May 8

(1) Robertson 14, (16) East Mountain 3

(9) Hatch Valley 17, (8) Tucumcari 14

(5) Laguna-Acoma 16, (12) Navajo Prep 11

(4) West Las Vegas 10, (13) Raton 0

(3) Tularosa 18, (14) Wingate 0

(6) Santa Fe Indian 16, (11) Tohatchi 1

(7) Dexter 6, (10) St. Michael’s 1

(2) Cobre 10, (15) Hot Springs 0

Championship Round

Double Elimination

At Cleveland HS

May 15

(1) Robertson vs. (9) Hatch Valley, 12:30 p.m.

(5) Laguna-Acoma vs. (4) West Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m.

(3) Tularosa vs. (6) Santa Fe Indian, 12:30 p.m.

(7) Dexter vs. (2) Cobre, 12:30 p.m.

Robertson-Hatch Valley winner vs. Laguna-Acoma-West Las Vegas winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tularosa-Santa Fe Indian winner vs. Dexter-Cobre winner, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation Round

Games at 4:30 p.m.