Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball drops two, Aggie softball drops WAC final

On an emotional Saturday, when the New Mexico Lobos held a service in memory of late teammate Jackson Weller, the host Lobos lost twice to Mountain West Conference foe UNLV, 4-2 and 18-8.

The losses drove UNM (20-27-1, 8-15-1) deeper into the cellar of the seven-team league heading into today’s noon series finale at Santa Ana Star Field.

Justin Slaten (4-5) took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs and five hits through 8⅔ innings that saved the Lobo bullpen.

But in game two, eight Lobo pitchers yielded 25 hits by UNLV (27-23, 14-12).

Rebel shortstop Bryson Stott, regarded as a probable early-round draft pick next month, went 5-for-9 and scored seven runs in the twin bill. UNM’s Connor Mang had four hits and three RBIs in the nightcap.

In Bellevue, Wash., New Mexico State routed host Seattle 17-5 in a run-rule eight-inning game to retain its one-game lead in the Western Athletic Conference. Justin Dehn (8-3) went six innings for the Aggies (35-12, 17-6) and got the win despite allowing five runs on six hits.

Logan Bottrell and Tristan Peterson both had two hits and drove in three runs for NMSU, but the real Aggie run producer was Seattle (12-36, 7-16) pitching — which issued 14 walks.

SOFTBALL: In Las Vegas, Nev., New Mexico lost 2-0 to UNLV in its season finale and finished 12-41, 3-21 in Mountain West play. It was the final game for seniors D’Andra DeFlora, Sydney Townes, Monica Salas and Aleyah Wilbon, each of whom got one of the team’s four hits, and Kasey Halleen.

Making her second start of the series, UNM junior left-hander Kiana Spencer pitched her 11th complete game of the season and allowed just three hits.

In Phoenix, top-seeded Seattle knocked off second-seeded New Mexico State 3-2 to capture the championship of the WAC tournament and an automatic NCAA bid.

It was the second one-run loss by the Aggies (33-22) to Seattle (39-15) in the tournament. Seattle’s Carley Nance, who hit the walk-off grand slam to beat the Aggies 8-7 on Friday in a winners bracket game, held NMSU to three hits and struck out seven over seven innings on Saturday.

The Aggies won 6-4 in nine innings late Friday over Grand Canyon to reach the championship bracket. Kelsey Horton hit a walkoff homer to win it. It was her second of the game and fifth of the tourney.

................................................................

Horton, Albuquerque’s Victoria Castro and Kennedy Johnson are the three graduating NMSU seniors.

TRACK AND FIELD: In Clovis, Calif., UNM added two more championships on Friday, the second day of the MWC outdoor meet. The meet continued late Saturday.

Tanner Battikha earned his second-straight long jump title of the year and made it consecutive outdoor titles in the event with his sixth-round mark of 24 feet, 5 inches.

Charlotte Prouse ran a championship-best time of 9 minutes, 47.43 seconds in the steeplechase to win her first conference title, finishing 9.15 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Through seven events, the men were in fifth place with 27 points and the nationally ranked women in eighth with 21 points. The final day of competition was underway at press time.

In Orem, Utah, NMSU’s women finished in second place at the WAC meet with 191.50 points to first-place Grand Canyon’s 203.50.

Aggie Lashira Tremble was named the High Point Athlete and the Outstanding Track Athlete for the meet. Oñate grad Keyarha Wilson took home the WAC title in the high jump, posting a personal best mark of 5-7.75.

Albuquerque’s Crissey Amberg took third in both the 800 and 1,500 meters.