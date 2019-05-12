Delivery alert

APD: Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, 2 others injured

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at 8:34am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is in critical condition, and two others injured after being shot while driving near Rio Grande and Rose Ave., police say.

Albuquerque Police officers investigate following an overnight shooting on Rio Grande Blvd that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Journal)

“When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” officer Simon Drobik said. “One of the victims had a gunshot wound to the head and was admitted to the hospital and is in intensive care in critical condition.”

Officer Tanner Tixier said that police are unsure if this shooting was caused by road rage, or an ongoing dispute.

Multiple shell casings could be seen covering the road where the shooting happened.

Rio Grande is currently closed in both directions near the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. 

