APD: Homicide detectives investigate death of woman in NW ABQ

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at 8:53am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found with suspicious injuries in northwest Albuquerque, police say.

Officer Simon Drobik said that officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night from Raymond Pacheco who wanted officers to check on his unresponsive wife.

Officers entered the apartment at 10600 Cibola Loop NW and found the body of Veronica Pacheco, Drobik said.

He said the medical examiner was called to the scene due to the injuries on Veronica’s body.

“An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause of death,” Drobik said. 

Drobik said, police executed a search warrant and seized some items.  

