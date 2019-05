.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

At Fresno

7:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

Probables: Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.55) vs. Grizzlies RHP Scott Copeland (2-1, 5.45)

Sunday: The visiting Isotopes were limited to four hits and one walk in a 3-0 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies. Albuquerque batters struck out 16 times, two shy of the team record for a nine-inning game. Grizzlies’ starter Kyle McGowin was ejected in the 6th after umpires inspected his glove.

Next home game: Thursday vs. El Paso

