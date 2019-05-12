NM United takes tie with El Paso, Moar receives red card

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Ryan Williams scored in the 79th minute to help the New Mexico United to a 2-2 tie in El Paso against the Locomotive Sunday.

Jerome Kiesewetter scored both goals for the Locomotive.

Sam Hamilton scored in stoppage time in the first half for the United to tie the game at 1.

Kiesewetter scored his second goal in the 65th minute to put El Paso up before Williams evened the score.

El Paso outshot New Mexico 17-5.

The United are tied with the Portland Timbers 2 for first place in the USL Championship League Western Conference with 18 points.

New Mexico next visits Colorado Springs, which is 17th in the conference, on Saturday night.

The United will be without Santi Moar, who shares the team lead in goals with seven. He received a red card in the 73rd minute.

Moar scored seven goals in as many games to start the season and was named USL player of the month in March. He’s tied with teammate Kevaughn Frater for second in the Championship in goals with seven.

Moar also has two assists.

Saturday

New Mexico United at Colorado Springs, 6 p.m.