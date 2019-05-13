Public Education Department ratings just ‘empty names’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — It is no secret New Mexico has high-performing schools and low-performing schools, just like every other large public school system or sector with 800-plus options.

Whether restaurants, health care, hotels, universities or cars, we rely on the government or third-party organizations to provide more information than we would be able to get on our own, allowing us to make more informed decisions.

Yet, over the past few weeks, our political educational leaders have muddled this by making consequential decisions on how we name the performance of our state’s schools.

First, they repealed New Mexico’s A-F grading system for schools, a naming system that over the past seven years had become familiar to our educators, parents and families. Schools advertised and celebrated their A’s and they entered turnaround programs to improve their F’s.

Best practices were shared, and districts like Gadsden celebrated their success in “beating the odds” for a population of students 100 percent below the poverty line.

Next summer, however, there will be new names for school performance: Comprehensive Support School, New Mexico Spotlight School, More Rigorous Intervention School and Targeted Support School. Tell me, which one of these is the best? Which is the worst?

As for our historically low-performing schools, a few weeks ago, new leadership at the New Mexico Public Education Department announced the four most chronically underperforming elementary schools will no longer be named “More Rigorous Intervention” (MRI). These schools altogether serve 1,300 of New Mexico’s youngest and most vulnerable learners.

The schools will now be named “Comprehensive Support and Improvement” (CSI) – alongside 86 other schools that are also struggling but hadn’t earned five to seven consecutive F’s.

Regardless of the words we use, they won’t undo the years of measurable success or failure our students have experienced. Whether a school had earned seven straight A’s or five or six F’s in a row, the performance and impact of the school remains, even if we change what we call it.

On the other hand, an F or a designation of MRI underscores an undeniable sense of urgency. It’s a red flag for serious accountability and intervention.

It’s a way to capture adults’ attention and make it clear that things need to change. And if no attention is paid, our students and families – trapped in a school that isn’t serving its students – deserve the freedom to go elsewhere.

The PED claims the change in status will reinforce “the responsibility of the district for improving outcomes at each identified school.” But instead it feels like a diluted approach – an experiment in semantics.

On average, less than 6 percent of students in the four MRI schools were able to demonstrate proficiency in reading, English language arts and math in 2017. That means, of the 1,300 students in these schools, only 78 were meeting grade-level standards.

It is very hard to “catch up” in middle and high schools. We are setting a course for these 5- and 6-year-olds, robbing them of their potential.

I can’t imagine an outcome worse than a promise broken to our children.

(Amanda Aragon is the executive director of NewMexicoKidsCAN and a 2005 graduate of Rio Rancho High School.)