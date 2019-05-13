Delivery alert

Journal celebrates Top Workplaces in NM

By ABQJournal News Staff
Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 2:02pm

Mary Alice Higbie, her son Daniel Higbie and his wife Nataliya Higbie, from left, with The St. James Tearoom, attend the Top Workplace Award Luncheon at the Hotel Albuquerque on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 300 people celebrated the Albuquerque Journal’s Top Workplaces 2019 awards luncheon at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town Monday, with hundreds more attending a day long hiring event with dozens of booths outside the banquet hall in conjunction with the event.

Keynote speaker Rich Gallagher, Chief Product Officer for Energage, talked about the critical elements including culture and commitment during the event.

The job fair in the halls of Hotel Albuquerque was sponsored by the Albuquerque Journal in conjuction with the Top Workplace award event.

 

