Journal celebrates Top Workplaces in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 300 people celebrated the Albuquerque Journal’s Top Workplaces 2019 awards luncheon at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town Monday, with hundreds more attending a day long hiring event with dozens of booths outside the banquet hall in conjunction with the event.

Keynote speaker Rich Gallagher, Chief Product Officer for Energage, talked about the critical elements including culture and commitment during the event.

The job fair in the halls of Hotel Albuquerque was sponsored by the Albuquerque Journal in conjuction with the Top Workplace award event.

