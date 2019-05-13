Motion picture academy appoints three new governors-at-large

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the appointment of three new governors-at-large to the organization’s leadership ranks.

DeVon Franklin, who has produced such faith-based films as “Heaven Is for Real” and “Miracles from Heaven,” will represent the academy’s executives branch; Colombian filmmaker Rodrigo García (“Nine Lives,” “Albert Nobbs”) will represent the directors branch; and producer Janet Yang (“The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt”) will represent the producers branch.

The three, who are replacing outgoing governors-at large Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin, will each serve a three-year term beginning in July.

The governors-at-large positions — which unlike the other 51 slots on the board, are appointed by the academy president rather than elected by the broader membership — were created in early 2016 in wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy to ensure that at least three non-white-male members would sit on the board and help steer the organization.

“The Board looks forward to welcoming DeVon, Janet and Rodrigo,” academy President John Bailey said in a statement. “They are each well-positioned to support our continuing global outreach efforts. We are grateful to our three outgoing at-large governors, Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin, for their dedicated service to the Academy over the last three years.”

The academy’s full 2019-2020 board of governors will be announced in June.

