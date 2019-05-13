Delivery alert

Legacy Housing: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 5:31pm

BEDFORD, Texas — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Monday reported net income of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Texas-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $38 million in the period.

Legacy Housing shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year.

