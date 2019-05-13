O’Keeffe Museum names new permanent director

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum has named its acting director since January as its permanent director.

Cody Hartley previously served as the senior director of Collections and Interpretation before being named the interim director following the departure of former director Robert Kret. Kret had held the position since 2009.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the O’Keeffe’s director,” Hartley said in a statement Monday. “I feel lucky to work with such a dynamic, talented team, and to serve the communities of Santa Fe and Abiquiú. Georgia O’Keeffe’s legacy touches many lives, and working to advance that is a dream come true.”

Hartley joined the museum in 2013, originally as director of Curatorial Affairs. Before the O’Keeffe, Hartley worked at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

According to the O’Keeffe’s announcement, Hartley was behind the museum’s record-breaking sale of O’Keeffe’s “Jimson Weed” painting for $44.4 million in 2014, the proceeds of which established an acquisitions endowment for the museum.

“Hartley has also transformed the O’Keeffe’s approach to digital literacy, expanding the team dedicated to innovative uses of technology,” said a news release.

“It was important to us not just to have someone who is a strong leader in the cultural sector, but a person who really understands the heart of the O’Keeffe,” board of trustees chair Roxanne Decyk said.

“Cody brings the right mix of knowledge, skills, and creativity to ensure that the Museum remains relevant and vibrant for the next generations of New Mexicans and visitors.” Decyk added. “Cody is a true visionary, and I know he’s going to push the Museum in bold directions.”