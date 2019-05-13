BCSO identifies woman found dead in East Mountains

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for more information regarding the death of a woman who was found on the 500 block of Juan Tomas, south of Tijeras, last week.

Felicia Maggard, a BCSO spokeswoman, said around 8:30 p.m. on May 8 deputies were called to the area.

“Deputies located 47-year-old Marsha Bush deceased near the roadway with obvious signs of trauma,” Maggard wrote in an email.

Bush’s death is being investigated as a homicide but Maggard has not said how she died.

Tips: Anyone with any information regarding the homicide of Marsha is urged to contact detectives at 505-379-3742.

