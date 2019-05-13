Ex-Mesa Vista teacher sentenced in rape case

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE -Miguel G. Garcia, a former teacher at Mesa Vista High School in northern New Mexico, will serve six years more years in prison — in addition to about three years already spent behind bars pending resolution of his case — under a sentence handed down Monday on his convictions for raping a student in 2012 and 2103.

In March, A Rio Arriba County jury found Garcia guilty on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the 4th degree and five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the 4th Degree.

District Judge Jason Lidyard sentenced Garcia to 18 years, but with nine years suspended and three years credit for pre-sentencing confinement. After he finishes his prison term, Garcia will be on supervised probation for five years and must register as a sex offender for life.

“If you victimize a child, my office will use the full force of the law to hold you accountable,” District Attorney Marco Serna said in a news release.

