Cibola’s Krafft shoots 3-under to lead way

A freshman from Cibola is showing the way after the opening round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament.
Aiden Krafft fired a 3-under par 69 at Canyon Club, and will take a two-shot lead into today’s final round.
In the third group out, Krafft was even for the day when he rattled off three straight birdies on the back nine, on holes 13-15.
Piedra Vista’s Trey Diehl was the only other player under par on a perfect day for scoring. Diehl shot 1-under 71, with La Cueva’s Austin Brito another shot back in third place after a 72. Cleveland’s Lorne Fishburn and Tyler Diehl of Piedra Vista are tied for fourth after 1-over 73s.
Led by the Diehls, the Panthers are in control of the team leaderboard with a 19-shot edge on second-place La Cueva.
Sandia sophomore Sophia Zamarripa has the first-round girls lead. She carded a 77 on Monday, and leads three-time defending big-school champion Jacque Galloway of Cleveland by two shots.
Zamarripa had a crazy front nine, with only two pars. Galloway, meanwhile, double-bogeyed her first hole of the day, No. 10, and didn’t make a birdie. La Cueva’s Eleanna Carris (82) was in third place.
The Bears own a slim five-shot lead on Cleveland in the team standings, with Deming well back in third place.
CLASS 4A: At Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington, Aidan Thomas’ title defense is off to a solid start.
The St. Pius senior shot 1-under 71 on Monday, and leads Albuquerque Academy’s Tay Hwang by two shots. Davis Johnson of Los Alamos is another shot back in third place.
Thomas went out in 3-over 39, but had an eagle at the par-5 13th and added birdies at 14 and 17 to close out his round.
The Hilltoppers have a 17-shot lead over Academy, with St. Pius in third place.
Artesia’s Taysea Powell, who lost in a three-way playoff last year for individual medalist honors, has the girls’ lead after Monday. After a 77, she carries a three-shot lead over Los Alamos’ Jessica Osden into today’s second round.
The team standings are tight. Los Alamos has a three-shot lead on Artesia, with Lovington only six shots out of first place.
Individual and team results can be viewed on page B4.
