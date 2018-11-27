Man charged in Thanksgiving eve crash that killed 2 cousins

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man suspected of crashing into two cousins the night before Thanksgiving, killing them both, is now facing charges.

Late last month Dominic Martinez, 22, was indicted on two counts of homicide by vehicle when driving while intoxicated, two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle and possession of drug paraphrenalia.

Police say Martinez was driving westbound on Irving NW in his Chevrolet Camaro when he T-boned into Jakob and Kayden Montoya, who were turning left in a Nissan Altima. The cousins had run out to do a last minute errand.

Kayden, 23, died at the scene and Jakob, 19, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he died.

Martinez’s two passengers were also seriously injured, according to the indictment.

On Monday, Martinez appeared in court for his arraignment and he pleaded not guilty.

Judge Stanley Whitaker determined he should be released on his own recognizance but submit to drug and alcohol testing by pretrial services.

Whitaker ordered Martinez to be booked into the county jail by Friday and then released. He had not yet been booked by Monday night.