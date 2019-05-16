U.S. Open Cup: Mizell save clinches United victory in PKs (highlights)

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Cody Mizell stopped an A.J. Cochran penalty kick, clinching for the New Mexico United a 4-3 advantage in penalty kicks to beat Phoenix Rising FC in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match in Phoenix late Wednesday.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and then 2-2 through two extra periods.

In the penalty kicks, the United found the back of the net on strikes from Chris Wehan, Santi Moar, Devon Sandoval and Justin Schmidt, whose shot put NMU up 4-3, setting up the clinching Mizell save (he also stopped Phoenix’s third PK try).

The match was part of the Open Cup series, a single-elimination tournament with a $250,000 purse that will, eventually, include MLS teams entering the field. The United advances to the third round (the first round was for lower-level teams), where it will play Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on May 29.

Colorado Springs also happens to be the team the United is scheduled to face in a scheduled USL Championship match Saturday in Colorado.

Sandoval, the former Eldorado Eagle and UNM Lobo, tied the match 1-1 with a goal in the 79th minute and gave NMU a 2-1 lead in the 95th minute off a Moar assist.

FULL STATS: United 2, Rising FC 2 (4-3 in PKs)

Match highlights: Link, or view below.