NM Supreme Court says PRC deprived PNM of due process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Supreme Court today overturned a state regulator’s order from 2016 that blocked a $61 million electric rate increase the Public Service Company of New Mexico requested to recover its cost for the decommissioning of the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.

“Because the issue of a permanent disallowance of recovery for contributions to the nuclear decommission trusts appears to have been first raised by the Commission in its final order, PNM was not afforded an opportunity to be heard on the issue,” the Court said in an opinion written by Justice Barbara J. Vigil. “Accordingly, we conclude that the Commission’s decision to disallow recovery of any future decommissioning costs as a remedy for PNM’s imprudence deprived PNM of its right to due process of law.”

The Commission determined that PNM had acted imprudently in deciding to repurchase part of the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station and renew leases for power from the plant in Arizona. As a result, the regulator limited how much of PNM’s spending for Palo Verde power could be passed along to ratepayers. The Court said most of the limitations in the rate order were lawful, but the Commission failed to give PNM any notice at the rate hearing before deciding to exclude future decommissioning costs from rates.

In a unanimous ruling, the Court said “virtually all of the Commission’s decisions are reasonable and lawful” with the exception of the nuclear decommissioning costs issue.

To read the decision in PNM v. PRC, No. S-1-SC-36115, go online to NMOneSource.com 2.0 using the following link: https://nmonesource.com/nmos/nmsc/en/item/405934/index.do

