Sheriff’s Office: No foul play suspected in 3 Santa Cruz-area deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. — No foul play is suspected in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found earlier this week in a Santa Cruz-area house that was filled with fumes, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said today (Thursday, May 16).

Musician Dominic Manzanares, 39, and his two sons, Isa Manzanares, 19, and Ventura Manzanares, 9, died in the incident.

“At this point in the investigation foul play is not suspected,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said today. He said the Sheriff’s Office will await autopsy results and investigative findings by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to a Sheriff’s Office search warrant affidavit, deputies went to the house where the three people died — described as a stuccoed mobile home — about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday after a report that there was “a heavy smell of fumes” coming from the house and that there were bodies inside.

The bodies of Dominic and Isa Manzanares were found in the kitchen, and 9-year-old Ventura’s body was in the bathtub. Dominic Manzanares, who went by the name Tha Sandman, was a music artist and DJ in the Española area and performed with son Isa, who was known as Dr. Dabs.

Dominic Manzanares’ mother, Ymelda Roybal, was the first to discover there was a problem at the house, at 40B Camino de Paz, on Tuesday.

She first went to the house after she went to pick Ventura up at school Tuesday afternoon and was told he hadn’t come to school for the day. She knocked on the door of the house, but no one answered. Roybal notified the boy’s mother, who also went to the house and also couldn’t get anyone to come to the door.

Roybal then returned to the home, climbed through a window and found Dominic’s body. She ran out of the house because of the fumes, the affidavit says, but she couldn’t get a phone signal to make a call.

She returned with a son-in-law, but they couldn’t go inside because of the fumes, even though Roybal had left the front door open. The son-in-law called 911, and deputies arrived.

Ymelda Roybal is the wife of legendary northern New Mexico basketball coach Lenny Roybal, who had successful tenures at the old College of Santa, Santa Fe High and Española Valley High.

The Sheriff’s Office report identifies the Roybals as the owners of the house where the three bodies were found and as the parents of Dominick Manzanares and the grandparents of Isa Manzanares and Ventura Manzanares.