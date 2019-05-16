.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gary Gregor, the former school teacher convicted of molesting 4th grade girls at an Española elemennary school, was sentenced today to a 108 years in prison.

He faced up to 144 years in prison. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer suspended 36 years.

Gregor, about 63, was found guilty last year of 12 total counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual contact of a minor and kidnapping for acts he committed against two female students while he was a fourth grade teacher at Fairview Elementary during the 2007-08 school year.

Gregor has been accused of abusing or misconduct with his students across three states over the years and has been cited as an example of “passing the trash,” when teachers move among school districts despite a history of allegations of molesting students.

In 1994, in Utah, Gregor was charged with two felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of lewdness involving a child for acts involving females students, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year on behalf of two more alleged abuse victims in New Mexico. The charges were dropped by the judge the day before the trial began.

After Gregor subsequently moved to Montana to work for a school there, his niece said at a prior court hearing, Gregor would pick her up from her bed and carry her to his bed, and she recalled one time where he sexually assaulted her with his knuckles. But he apparently faced no charges in Montana.

Gregor disclosed to the New Mexico Public Education Department in 1998, before he was awarded a teaching license here, that he had been fired from his job in Utah for violating a school policy barring after-school activities with students.

Gregor also has been tried for one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor against a second-grade student, also at Española’s Fairview Elementary, during the 2006-07 school year. That trial ended with a hung jury. He is scheduled for a retrial in that case later this year.

Gregor still faces charges that he allegedly abused two females students while he was teaching at Agua Fria Elementary in Santa Fe during the 2003-04 school year, before he was hired in Española.