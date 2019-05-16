State Police ID deputies involved in Los Lunas shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police identified four Valencia County deputies who fatally shot an armed man outside a Los Lunas trailer in early May.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said deputies Kenny Brown, Mikal Duran, Monique Thavenet and Sergant Stanley Montano all opened fire on Isaac Pineda, 37, after being called to a domestic dispute in the early hours of May 1. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Deputies responded to Pineda’s trailer in the 600 block of Meadowlake Road around 12 a.m. after Pineda allegedly stole a gun and threatened his family with it.

Wilson said the deputies knocked on the trailer but then took cover after Pineda yelled he had “deputies in his sights” and women could be heard crying inside.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

He said Pineda’s family was able to leave the trailer before Pineda came out with a rifle and pointed it at deputy Brown and Duran, who both shot Pineda.

Wilson said Pineda fell to the ground but wouldn’t drop the rifle and aimed it at deputies again.

“At this point, all four deputies fired their weapons and fatally struck Pineda, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.