Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Arizona transfers 716 from prison with lock problems

By Associated Press
Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 6:17pm

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Corrections has transferred more than 700 inmates from Phoenix-area state prison with cell door lock problems to other prisons.

The prisoners were moved from one of three units that a union representing guards says have lock problems that led to an inmate’s deaths and the severe beating of two guards.

Department spokesman Andrew Wilder said Thursday that the 716 inmates were sent from Lewis prison in Buckeye to five other state-run prisons.

The department recently put padlocks on 1,000 high-security cells at the prison, which houses more than 5,000 inmates. After the transfers, about 600 cells in two other units secured with padlocks remain occupied.

The department said inmates have tampered with locks for about two years and that various other fixes were ineffective.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |