Class 3A baseball: No. 2 East Mountain eliminated

New Mexico Military Institute struck early and pulled away late to upset second-seeded East Mountain 14-5 in a Class 3A baseball quarterfinal matchup at Cleveland High School on Thursday morning. The No. 7 Colts (21-9) will advance to play West Las Vegas today at noon at the same venue.

NMMI had lost two of its three regular-season meetings with the Timberwolves (21-8), but Charles Ward’s squad didn’t consider its latest triumph to be a Cinderella story.

“If we go by seedings, yes (it’s an upset),” the NMMI coach said. “But we’re all evenly matched. I think anybody here in the final eight is evenly matched.”

The Colts set the tone for their victory with a four-run first inning. After NMMI loaded the bases with three singles against East Mountain starter Dominik Chavez, Alejandro Lopez ripped a bases-clearing double to give his squad a 3-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Luke Taylor increased the margin to 4-0.

“Our four-hole hitter just came through,” Ward said. “We had a couple bloops, but he hit a shot in the gap that changed the game for us.”

The Colts led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, when East Mountain scratched out three runs thanks to a wild pitch, passed ball and error to cut the deficit to 6-5. Given the teams’ familiarity with each another, that would have seemed to set the stage for some late-inning drama.

“I think we broke down a little bit,” Ward said. “I thought I saw some people get a little emotional, and I had to get on them for that.”

Instead, the Colts put an emphatic stamp on their victory, sending 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run sixth. Lopez and Andres Bleizeffer paced the onslaught with two RBIs apiece in the inning.

“The thing is, we had a lot of hits with two strikes and two outs — clutch two outs,” Ward said. “That’s a great team…We just made more plays than them, and that was a big inning.”

No. 7 NMMI 14,

No. 2 EAST MOUNTAIN 5

NMMI 401 018 0—14 12 2

East Mountain 110 030 0— 5 8 1

Batteries: N, Oscar Gomez, Lopez (4), Luke Taylor (6) and Martin Ayon, Bleizeffer (6); E, Chavez, Logan Harlan (4), Ross Amestoy (6), Bodie Scranton (7) and Amestoy. Leading Hitters: N, Alejandro Lopez 2-2, 2B, 2R, 5RBI; Alejandro Barcenas 3-5, 3R, RBI; Jasper Best 1-2, 3B, 2R; Andres Bleizeffer 1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; E, Cole Phillips 2-4, R, RBI; Dominik Chavez 2-3, RBI. Rec.: N 21-9, E 21-8.